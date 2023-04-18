Share:

ISLAMABAD - In celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Pakistan’s Constitution, the National Bilingual Declamation Contest was recently held in Islamabad. Students from across the country participated in the event, showcasing their public speaking skills and knowl­edge of the Constitution.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, addressed the participants and highlighted the importance of the Constitution and Parliament in resolving challenges faced by the nation. He empha­sized that the Constitution imparts supremacy to the rule of law and called for its implementation in let­ter and spirit. Ms. Asiya Azeem, a Member of the Na­tional Assembly, expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his unwavering support and encouragement to­wards the celebration of the Constitution’s Diamond Jubilee. She also stressed the importance of inculcat­ing knowledge of the Constitution in young students and making it a part of their education. The winners of the National Bilingual Declamation Contest were awarded prizes by the Speaker of the National Assembly. The event was success­fully organized by the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) and the National Assembly Secretariat.