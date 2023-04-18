Share:

The Prime Minister’s instructions for the government to initiate a crackdown against hoarders and black mar­keters of sugar certainly reflect that the government is aware of the seriousness of the issue. Prices of important staple items such as sugar have risen naturally because of supply and demand side factors, but speculation, sale on the black market, hoarding and smuggling also have a large part to play in increased inflation.

The problem however, is that the Prime Minister’s solution might not be sufficient. We have been down this road before. The government orders action against smuggling, and this might stop a smuggler or two and lead to some warehouses running illicit activities being sealed, but little else. There are structural issues in our markets that allow for a black market to be created and thrive in the first place.

The solution to most of these problems lies in increased digitisation, improved data gathering and more transparency all along the supply chain. These are systemic problems that a random spot check or two will not solve. Sadly however, there is little to see from the government on this front apart from reactionary moves such as crackdowns, which only allow the smugglers to change up their tactics and start anew.

From registering the supply and production volumes of sugar mills to ensuring that the end product makes it to the legal market, it is important for the government to maintain a regular check on economic activity in the industry, instead of random checks when the price gets uncontrollable. Price increases in staple items such as wheat and sugar can have a ripple effect that damages the pricing of other commodities, all along the food production chain, which makes life much more difficult, considering there are no longer any cheap im­port substitutes either. If there is no attempt to fix the larger issue, any number of crackdowns will not help.