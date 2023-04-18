LAHORE - The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) have expressed its serious concerns on the manner of the on-going census. “Even though the date for 7th Population Digital Census has been extended 3rd time, the enumeration as well as the provisional data reflected lack of preparedness and training of staff”, former minister Ijaz Alam Augustine, Dr. Majid Abel and Peter Jacob, representing CSJ and PCMR stated this while addressing a press conference here. CSJ’s executive director Peter Jacob stated: “The civil society has serious reservations on the way the census has been conducted. PBS claimed the process will be completely digital, the staff would be fully trained to use the devices, and no gaps will be left to ensure everyone is counted, but the ground reality is beyond PBS’s claims.” He emphasized the importance of census, its socio-political impact, social justice and on future planning and mapping to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. CSJ further stated that during the past year it had repeatedly engaged with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) with recommendations to make the process credible, transparent and inclusive. CSJ showed their communications with PBS, One Man Commission formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, NADRA and Council of Common Interests (CCI). Regarding the correct count of religious minorities CSJ also issued White Paper in June 2022 about the declining demography of the minorities in the previous census at a press conference in Islamabad, impressing upon the need for a credible census. Yet PBS has missed out including all religious diversity of Pakistan including Baha’i and Kailash which are recognized minorities. PCMR stated that PBS had enough time to prepare but neglected rigidly the necessary aspects of preparation.
April 18, 2023
