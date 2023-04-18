Share:

LAHORE - The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples Commission for Minori­ties Rights (PCMR) have expressed its serious concerns on the man­ner of the on-going census. “Even though the date for 7th Population Digital Census has been extended 3rd time, the enumeration as well as the provisional data reflected lack of preparedness and training of staff”, former minister Ijaz Alam Augus­tine, Dr. Majid Abel and Peter Jacob, representing CSJ and PCMR stated this while addressing a press confer­ence here. CSJ’s executive director Peter Jacob stated: “The civil society has serious reservations on the way the census has been conducted. PBS claimed the process will be com­pletely digital, the staff would be ful­ly trained to use the devices, and no gaps will be left to ensure everyone is counted, but the ground reality is beyond PBS’s claims.” He empha­sized the importance of census, its socio-political impact, social justice and on future planning and mapping to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. CSJ further stated that dur­ing the past year it had repeatedly engaged with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) with recommen­dations to make the process cred­ible, transparent and inclusive. CSJ showed their communications with PBS, One Man Commission formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, NADRA and Council of Common Interests (CCI). Regarding the cor­rect count of religious minorities CSJ also issued White Paper in June 2022 about the declining demogra­phy of the minorities in the previ­ous census at a press conference in Islamabad, impressing upon the need for a credible census. Yet PBS has missed out including all reli­gious diversity of Pakistan includ­ing Baha’i and Kailash which are recognized minorities. PCMR stated that PBS had enough time to pre­pare but neglected rigidly the nec­essary aspects of preparation.