The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police claimed on Tuesday to have killed two terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout.

The terrorists were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies when they were neutralized, the CTD spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the department relayed that the CTD personnel carried out an overnight search operation in Rajanpur, Punjab.

Terrorists opened fire at the personnel and in a retaliatory fire two TTP terrorists were killed, while three others fled the area by taking advantage of the night, the spokesperson said. The killed terrorists were identified as Ilyas and Irfanullah.

The spokesperson said arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

On Oct 30, the CTD Bannu region had shot dead two terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an operation in North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out at the Spinwarm area of North Waziristan on the information of terrorists’ hideout.