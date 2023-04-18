Share:

LAHORE - FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that political stability is very important for economic stability in the country because economic development in the country is not possible without ending political instability. He expressed these views while addressing an Iftar dinner given in honor of Pakistan Economic Reporters Association at PIAF office Lahore. Now the political parties will have to focus only on the economy instead of politics.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, “Our neighboring countries India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have gone far ahead of us. Interest rates have broken the industry’s back. We all have to be on the same page for a bailout from the IMF.” Fahimur Rahman Sehgal, chairman of PIAF, said that the importance of media in the present era is unprecedented and media should play its role for economic stability and improvement.

Reforms in FBR are necessary, he added. Former President of FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar said that the increasing price of the dollar will bring a flood of inflation. Mian Muhammad Ali and Mian Abuzar Shad also addressed the ceremony.