The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry of making baseless and misleading propaganda against the ECP chief.

The ECP spokesperson released a statement denying Mr Chaudhry's claims that money was being spent on renovating the ECP chief's house.

According to the spokesperson, the chief election commissioner was currently residing in a flat, and no money was spent on its renovation.

The spokesperson further revealed that a plot had been allotted in Islamabad's Minister colony for the construction of the ECP chief's house during the PTI government's tenure.

However, the ECP spokesperson clarified that no funds had been released for the construction of the house, and the project had been canceled, even though it had already been approved.

The spokesperson added that even if the project were to start now, it would not be possible to complete it during the incumbent ECP chief's tenure.

