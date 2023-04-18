Share:

PESHAWAR - The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) has foiled a drug smuggling attempt in Mardan by recovering 42kg of hashish and registered a case to initiated investigation.

It may be noted that as per special instructions of Secretary Excise Department and Director General (DG) Excise, successful operations against drug manufacturers, dealers and facilitators are being conducted throughout the province.

According to details, EIB Provincial Incharge Majid Khan received information from his confidential sources that there will be an attempt to smuggle a large amount of drugs to Punjab in a white Toyota Corolla vehicle at any time. He chalked out the action plan with Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal and SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region.

The raiding team stopped the vehicle number (LZG 129) on Charsada Mardan Road near Sheikh Multoon Town Mardan and during the search of the vehicle 42000 grams (42 kg) of hashish was recovered from its secret parts. A case has been registered in Excise Mardan Region under the complaint of SHO Muhammad Riaz for further investigation and legal action.