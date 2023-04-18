Share:

Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday the free flour package would prove to be the biggest scandal in the country’s history.

He gave these remarks in his meeting with former federal minister Chaudhy Wajahat Hussain, Brig Ijaz Shah, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-din, Dr Zain Bhatti, Barrister Arham Tariq Butt and Salman Khan in which political issues came under discussion.

Mr Elahi said the Election Commission of Pakistan, State Bank and Parliament were not showing seriousness to solve the country’s issues while mentioning the elections funds would have to be given to the ECP given the order of the Supreme Court.

PTI’s president said the smuggling of wheat, flour and sugar increased during the tenure of the caretaker government while highlighting the disqualification of the incumbent PM was writing on the wall due to his contempt of the court.

Speaking of the achievements of the PTI, he said Imran Khan increased the sanctity of country due to his policies that took Pakistan forward adding PTI chief highlighted the Kashmir issue in the world.