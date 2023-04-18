Share:

The central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that every member of the parliament and government that passed resolutions to snatch the right to vote from the people was a criminal in people’s court.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, in his message on the social networking site Twitter, said that the lawyers observe black day today (Tuesday) to appease government’s touts, however, the appeal of government lawyers to observe black day failed miserably. Lawyers across the country were appearing in courts as usual, he said.

وکلاء نے آج ایک بار پھر حکومتی ٹاؤٹوں کا منہ کالا کر کے یوم سیاہ منایا،تمام ملک میں معمول کے مطابق وکلاء عدالتوں میں پیش ہو رہے ہیں اور یوم سیاہ منانے کی حکومتی وکلاء کی اپیل بری طرح ناکام ہو گئ ہے۔ ایسی پارلیمان اور حکومت جو لوگوں سے ووٹ کا حق چھیننے کی قراردادیں منظور کرے اس کا… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 18, 2023

In another tweet, PTI leader said that the government's campaign against the judges of the Supreme Court was extremely condemnable. The judges who are being called juniors are some of the great judges of Pakistan. .

Fawad further said that their (judges') knowledge, experience, attitude and work in the High Court was a testimony to their merit. The government should stop its campaign against judges launched by its touts in the media.