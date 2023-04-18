Share:

LAHORE - Raptors Red, Bulls A, Generals, Hawks Blues reached the quarterfinals of the Federal Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament being organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) at F-6Multipurpose court, Islamabad. In the pre-quarterfinals, Bulls A defeated DHA Lakers by 14-9 points while Raptors Red defeated TW C by 12-9 points to reach the quarterfinals.

Thunders defeated Islamabad Hawks by 11-6 points, Generals defeated Spurs by 10-5 points, Hawks Blues defeated Hawks Reds by 13-08 points, TW A defeated DHA Rockets by 18- 10 points, Bulls B defeated Net Reapers 16-12 points while TW B defeated City Reapers by 17-13 points and reached the quarterfinals.

According to FBBA Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, total 37 basketball teams in men’s category are participating in the four-day tournament while six teams in women’s category will also compete in the federal cup 3x3 basketball tournament.