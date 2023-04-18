Share:

MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a family here on Monday.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Ali Hassan son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Sultan Nagar, got obnoxious data of the complaint and later on started harassing and black­mailing through whatsapp.

FIA Team lead by ASI Zee­shan Khan and ASI Aammar raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also recovered the outlaw’s mobile phone.

BOOTLEGGER HELD WITH IMPORTED LIQUOR

Bahauddin Zakariya police arrested a bootlegger and re­covered imported liquor from his possession during an op­eration conducted on Monday.

Taking action on the direc­tives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana against drug supply before Eid-Ul-Fitr, the Bahauddin Zakariya police, under the su­pervision of Station House Of­ficer (SHO) Azhar Abbas Gill, launched an operation against drug peddlers, said police sources. The police team ar­rested Arshad Hussain, a resi­dent of Ahmedpur Sial Jhang and also recovered 92 bottles of imported liquor from his possession.

The sources added that the liquor was going to be deliv­ered to different locations in the city before Eid.

A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.