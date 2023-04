Share:

TANDO ALLAHYAR - Four chil­dren and a youth were killed after a speeding passenger coach ran over a motorcycle near Sabzi Mandi in Tando Allahyar on Monday. The Karachi-bound coach, coming from Mirpurkhas, hit the mo­torcycle, leaving the five persons on the motor­cycle dead on the spot. All the deceased were moved to Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar..