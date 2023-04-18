Share:

FAISALABAD - All arrangement have been finalized to procure 110,000 metric tonne during the com­ing wheat procurement drive in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Director (DD) Food Depart­ment Faisalabad Umar Sar­war while addressing a meet­ing here on Monday.

He said that eleven procure­ment centers had been set up in the district at Set-VI Silos, Sir Shamir, Darul Ehsan, Jaranwala City, Buchiana, Rodala Road, Jhok Ditta, Tandlianwala City, Kanjwani, Mamonkanjan and Sammundri City where wheat would be purchased direct from farmers at the rate of Rs 3900 per 40 kg. He said the role of middle man had been eliminat­ed in the wheat procurement and strict action would be taken if anyone was found involved in exploiting the growers.

He said the entire staff of food department was per­forming their duties honestly and diligently as they were already directed that strict ac­tion would be taken on negli­gence, lethargy or delinquency.

Banners were also dis­played at conspicuous places for information about wheat procurement besides pro­viding ample parking space, seating area under shades and potable drinking water for visitors, he added.