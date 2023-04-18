Share:

PESHAWAR - Threeday food packs distribution plan under ‘Food Voucher Programme’ was organised in Landi Kotal and Upper Bara areas of Khyber District by Islamic Relief Pakistan.

According to a press release, the food voucher programme is implemented globally to address the needs of food insecurity and nutrition for the marginalised and most vulnerable communities. More than 400 deserving people mostly widows were selected to be served with food vouchers in four cycles. Market assessments have been carried out to check the daily usage of necessary food items and trends in the area were also crosschecked with the availability of the necessary food items.