ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Mon­day said dialogue among all the political parties would be better for su­premacy of the Constitu­tion and democracy.

Talking to media persons here, he said on the instruc­tions of PPP Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP delega­tion had today (Monday) approached the Awami Na­tional Party (ANP) for dia­logue. He said the ANP had always rendered sacrifices for the restoration of de­mocracy and rule of law in the country. He said the ba­sic purpose of the Consti­tution was that all institu­tions would exercise their powers within their consti­tutional domain. “The PPP wants to make conducive environment for dialogue among the political parties as all the problems being faced by the county will be addressed through the dia­logue process,” he added. Gilani said the masses were looking to the political par­ties in the current political and economic situation prevailing in the country. He added that there was no concept of economic stability sans political equilibrium in the coun­try and therefore, it was the best strategy to hold dialogue with the political parties especially those who were allies of the gov­ernment. ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hus­sain said he was thankful to the PPP delegation led by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for approaching them for the dialogue. It was a good step by the PPP and all the political parties should it as the country could no more afford unrest and chaos. He said the political parties would have join hands for the supremacy of the Parliament and to en­sure that all institutions work in their domain. It all required a democratic environment, for which dialogue was mandatory, he added, recalling ,” Our dialogue efforts (when the ANP was leading gov­ernment in Khyber Pak­htunkhwa) had created awareness among the masses that terrorists had only objective to kill peo­ple and were not ready for talks.” Mian Iftikhar said the unanimously ap­proved Constitution of 1973 was the outcome of a dialogue and consensus between the opposition leader, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and Leader of the House in National Assem­bly Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.