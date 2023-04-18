ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday said dialogue among all the political parties would be better for supremacy of the Constitution and democracy.
Talking to media persons here, he said on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP delegation had today (Monday) approached the Awami National Party (ANP) for dialogue. He said the ANP had always rendered sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and rule of law in the country. He said the basic purpose of the Constitution was that all institutions would exercise their powers within their constitutional domain. “The PPP wants to make conducive environment for dialogue among the political parties as all the problems being faced by the county will be addressed through the dialogue process,” he added. Gilani said the masses were looking to the political parties in the current political and economic situation prevailing in the country. He added that there was no concept of economic stability sans political equilibrium in the country and therefore, it was the best strategy to hold dialogue with the political parties especially those who were allies of the government. ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain said he was thankful to the PPP delegation led by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for approaching them for the dialogue. It was a good step by the PPP and all the political parties should it as the country could no more afford unrest and chaos. He said the political parties would have join hands for the supremacy of the Parliament and to ensure that all institutions work in their domain. It all required a democratic environment, for which dialogue was mandatory, he added, recalling ,” Our dialogue efforts (when the ANP was leading government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) had created awareness among the masses that terrorists had only objective to kill people and were not ready for talks.” Mian Iftikhar said the unanimously approved Constitution of 1973 was the outcome of a dialogue and consensus between the opposition leader, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and Leader of the House in National Assembly Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.