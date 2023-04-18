ISLAMABAD - The ruling coalition on Monday submitted a requisition notice in the Senate Secretariat to summon fresh session of the upper house of the parliament before Eidul Fitr in an apparent move to give a strong message to the apex court in the ongoing tiff between the Supreme Court and the federal government.
It is likely that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani would summon the Senate for tomorrow to meet the requirement of the Constitution, the official sources privy to the development informed The Nation.
Under the parliamentary practice, the President usually summons the session of the parliament on the basis of summary moved by the government. It is the opposition that uses the constitutional tool of requisition notice to summon the fresh sitting of any house of the parliament if there is an urgency to discuss any important national issue. However, the treasury in a strange move has submitted the requisition after coming to know that the President will not summon the house in haste.
The official sources in the ruling coalition said it is likely that the treasury will get the resolution passed from the house against the order of the eight-member bench of the apex court that stopped implementation of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023, aimed at curtailing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)’s power to take suo motu notice. The National Assembly has already passed the resolution against the order.
It is likely that the upper house will also take up a bill giving right of appeal in suo motu cases. Last week, the NA had passed the bill.