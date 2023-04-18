Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of Hy­derabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was hailed by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) in respect of its performance during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui, in a statement issued here on Monday, has appreciated the over­all performance of HESCO management for ensuring uninterrupted power sup­ply to consumers and hoped that HESCO would keep performing with the same spirit in peak summer sea­son and during the upcom­ing monsoon season. As a business community leader, Adeel Siddiqui said, “I had often criticised the perfor­mance of HESCO but I feel that HESCO team has per­formed better during the holy month of Ramazan and deserved a pat on its back.”

The HCCI president said that due to the power shut­down, burning of power transformers and faults, the business activities were badly hit in last summer, adding that even detection bills were issued to con­sumers. This year, he said, that HESCO management had shown improvement in its recovery and control in power theft.

He said consumers got uninterrupted power sup­ply as HESCO was said to have repaired transform­ers and transmission lines with the result that com­mercial, residential and industrial consumers did not come up with com­plaints of unnecessary load management.