In the past few years, the peo­ple of Peshawar have witnessed great construction activities in the Peshawar Cantonment area. The Core Commanders office gate is constructed as a replica of Khy­ber Pass. All the walls of offices and parks have been reconstruct­ed with tiles, lights, and designs. While a project undergoing now on Mall Road Peshawar Canton­ment is constructing a new wall in front of old walls, while also con­structing new footpaths on both sides of the road.

All of these projects have made these offices and roads look very beautiful. But is it required? Pak­istan is facing a severe financial crisis and during this time such construction projects seem like a waste of precious resources.

Similarly, these new construc­tions are not providing any new security benefits to these build­ings and these are not improv­ing the effectiveness of the Armed Forces serving in these offices.

Therefore keeping in mind the situation our country is facing, the Government should stop all beau­tification and unnecessary con­struction projects that are ongoing and planned. And instead, those resources should be diverted to more important issues like elec­tions and security for elections.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.