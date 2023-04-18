In the past few years, the people of Peshawar have witnessed great construction activities in the Peshawar Cantonment area. The Core Commanders office gate is constructed as a replica of Khyber Pass. All the walls of offices and parks have been reconstructed with tiles, lights, and designs. While a project undergoing now on Mall Road Peshawar Cantonment is constructing a new wall in front of old walls, while also constructing new footpaths on both sides of the road.
All of these projects have made these offices and roads look very beautiful. But is it required? Pakistan is facing a severe financial crisis and during this time such construction projects seem like a waste of precious resources.
Similarly, these new constructions are not providing any new security benefits to these buildings and these are not improving the effectiveness of the Armed Forces serving in these offices.
Therefore keeping in mind the situation our country is facing, the Government should stop all beautification and unnecessary construction projects that are ongoing and planned. And instead, those resources should be diverted to more important issues like elections and security for elections.
SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,
Peshawar.