Radio is a technology that en­ables the transmission and reception of sound using electro­magnetic waves. These signals are converted into sound by re­ceivers, which listeners hear. The World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by UNESCO member states and was adopted as an in­ternational day of radio by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012. It falls on Febru­ary 13 and is celebrated as World Radio Day (WRD).

Satellite Radio is a technology that utilizes Earth’s orbit to broad­cast radio signals. Unlike terrestri­al transmitters used in AM and FM radio, satellite radio signals have a much greater range. Radio has been the first medium to instant­ly broadcast news, knowledge, and other essential information. In 2000, radio was widely used in Pakistan for news and informa­tion, but nowadays, people most­ly rely on TV, mobiles, and news­papers for information. However, it would be inaccurate to say that radio is out of fashion.

SALAL BALOCH,

Balochistan.