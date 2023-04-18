Radio is a technology that enables the transmission and reception of sound using electromagnetic waves. These signals are converted into sound by receivers, which listeners hear. The World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by UNESCO member states and was adopted as an international day of radio by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012. It falls on February 13 and is celebrated as World Radio Day (WRD).
Satellite Radio is a technology that utilizes Earth’s orbit to broadcast radio signals. Unlike terrestrial transmitters used in AM and FM radio, satellite radio signals have a much greater range. Radio has been the first medium to instantly broadcast news, knowledge, and other essential information. In 2000, radio was widely used in Pakistan for news and information, but nowadays, people mostly rely on TV, mobiles, and newspapers for information. However, it would be inaccurate to say that radio is out of fashion.
SALAL BALOCH,
Balochistan.