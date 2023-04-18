Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended the bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in eight cases till May 3.

As per details, the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq and Justice Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case and accepted PTI chief Imran Khan’s exemption plea in all eight cases.

The court ordered if the PTI chief did not appear before the court on the next hearing then the bail will be considered rejected. Imran Khan’s counsel told the court that he is appearing before Lahore High Court today and he could not appear before IHC because of security reasons.

Justice Amir Farooq asked the PTI lawyer that does all these cases have terrorism sections in them and what are these cases about.

The PTI counsel responded by saying that all these cases were registered after Imran Kham appeared before the judicial complex and they have urged the court for appearing via video link.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq said that the court is giving extraordinary relief to Iman Khan so that a wrong example is not set.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali confirmed, that the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will not appear before IHC today due to security concerns.