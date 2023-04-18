Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will not appear before IHC today due to security concerns, confirmed his lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali on Tuesday.

Imran Khan had to appear before IHC today as his interim bail in eight cases is going to expire today. Barrister Gohar Ali, citing security concerns said Khan will not appear before the Islamabad High Court.

He said a plea for a day exemption from court appearance will be filed in the IHC today as there are no ‘proper’ security arrangements taken ahead of the former prime minister’s court appearance.

It may be noted that Khan is facing over 100 cases and had been complaining about security threats.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought a response from the federal government in a plea moved by Khan for revoking his security.

The case was taken up by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The former prime minister filed plea in the IHC after ‘threatening’ statements from Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah.

At the outset of the hearing, the top judge asked Is Imran Khan being not provided security as former prime minister?

Khan’s security was revoked by the interior ministry, Faisal Farid advocate replied to the IHC CJ query.