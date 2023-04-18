Share:

FAISALABAD - International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Philippines is promoting regional cooperation to increase rice production and germplasm exchange in South Asia to meet nutritional needs of rapidly growing population.

These views were expressed by IRRI Director for Asia, Dr Jongsoo Shin during an online meeting with Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and other stakeholders on Monday. He said that IRRI’s efforts to increase rice production at global level had resulted in meeting nutritional needs of 56% of world’s population. He said that 25 percent of world’s population was cultivating rice and arranging their employment from it. Therefore, the countries should work together to bring food stability at their level.

He said that 13 percent of world’s crops were produced in the form of rice, which had worth of 206 billion dollars. He said that rice was cultivated on 10 percent cultivable areas of the world and 35% of total water resources were used for it. Therefore, it was dire need of the hour that new rice varieties should be introduced to meet future challenges. He said that in Pakistan, tall rice varieties with the help of crisper case and genome editing could be adapted by making them shorter in duration. He said that Pakistan was producing world’s best fragrant rice. However, its production could be increased to manifolds by using genetic diversity, he added. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan said that with the help of IRRI, Pakistan could make advancements in rice production.

He said that Pakistan was producing valuable rice with excellent taste and aroma. However, he urged the scientists and experts to work together for value chain system equipped with new innovations. Syed Faisal Ali, a progressive rice farmer, said that IRRI office should be reopened in Pakistan with the support of Asian Development Bank (ADB) as it was need of the hour to increase rice production for catering to increasing food requirements of burgeoning population. Director Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku Syed Sultan Ali Shah, Deputy Head Rice Breeding Innovation Dr. Varendor Kumar and Deputy Platform Leader Dr. Uma Shankar Singh spoke on the occasion while Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Dr. Nadeem Akbar, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Dr. Asif Kamran, Dr. Muhammad Sagheer, Dr. Muhammad Waseem and Dr. Amir Maqsood Gill and others participated in the meeting.