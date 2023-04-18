Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has formed a 9-member committee for the well-being and welfare of the elephant Noor Jahan of Karachi Zoo, according to KMC state­ment on Monday.

The committee comprises Dr Amir Khalil, Director of Reveal and Response from Four Paws International Dr Marina Ivano­va, Senior Veterinarian Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research Germany Dr Frank Goritz, Head of the Institute of Wildlife and Zoo Research from Germany Dr Thomas Hilder­brandt and former Senior Di­rector Karachi Zoo Dr Mansoor Qazi, Dr Imran Rasheed, Asso­ciate Professor, Department of Parasitology, University of Vet­erinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Dr Isma Gheewala of Animal Care Centre Karachi, Deputy Director of Zoo Dr Amir Rizvi, Member of Zoo Expert Panel for Zoo and Safari Park Dr Kazim Hussain.

The members of the com­mittee nominated by KMC will submit their suggestions and recommendations regarding the well-being and welfare of the zoo elephant Noor Jahan to the administrator Karachi for the treatment of the elephant and providing it with a natural environment so that practical measures could be taken in this regard.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said that KMC appreciates the efforts made by any side for the wel­fare of the animals. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is making all efforts for the speedy recovery of the elephant Noor Jahan and for its treatment, it is in constant contact with the ex­perts of Four Paws, an interna­tional organisation for animal welfare, through a video link, and according to their instruc­tions, the elephant is being treated.

He said that the Four Paws team headed by Dr Amir Khalil had operated the elephant Noor Jahan of the Karachi Zoo on the invitation of the KMC a week ago and recommended medi­cines and measures for the re­covery of the elephant, which were fully implemented. Dr Amir Khalil from Four Paws In­ternational Austria, Dr Marina Ivanova and Dr Frank Goritz and Dr Thomas Hilderbrandt from Germany are included in the committee formed for the well-being and welfare of the elephant Noor Jahan of Karachi Zoo to make efforts for the re­covery of elephant more effec­tive and better.

He said that measures are be­ing taken for the care and better health of the other animals of the zoo and KMC is making all possible efforts in this regard.