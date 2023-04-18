Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday lauded the political and religious services besides for merged areas of the Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor which would always be remembered. The Governor along with the provincial ministers visited Mufti Mehmood Markaz here and offered Fateha for the departed soul of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The vacuum created after the death of Mufti Shakoor would never be fulfilled, he added. Jamiat Ulema Islam General Secretary, Maulana Ataullah Darwaish thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and members of the Provincial Cabinet for coming for Fateha. He condemned the remarks of some elements against Mufti Shakoor on social media and demanded strict action against them.