peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa public service Commission, due to certain valid reasons, has cancelled the ability test that was held on March 7 for the posts of Lecturer in Forestry, Forest Manager, Forest ranger, Instructor and Junior Instructor Forestry, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer. The same test would be re-conducted and the candidates concerned would be informed accordingly, said Director examinations Kp psC on Monday.