ISLAMABAD - Lailatul Qadr, a night considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months, was observed on Monday night with religious fervour and reverence.

The exact timings of Lailatul Qadr or the night have not been revealed. Ac­cording to majority of Islamic scholars, Lailatul Qadr falls on the night of 27th Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, but it is better to search it in odd nights of the holy month. Hazrat Aisha (Radiallah Anha) quoted Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as saying : “Look for Lailat-Ul-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramazan.” (Bukhari) So, the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramazan could be Shab-e-Qadr. Lailatul Qadr, the Night of Honour was considered as the holiest night, as the first verses of the Holy Quran were re­vealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) during that night.