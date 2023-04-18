Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and provincial Bar Coun­cils, Associations Monday demand­ed recalling of interim order to sus­pend the proposed Supreme Court (Practice and Procedures) Act, 2023, and expressed serious concern over the Supreme Court role in the pre­vailing serious political crisis.

In this regard, the representatives of Pakistan and all the Provincial Bar Councils, Supreme Court and High Court Bar Associations held a con­ference at the PBC office in the Su­preme Court building. The Repre­sentative Conference announced to protest today against the suspen­sion of the Supreme Court (Prac­tice and Procedure) Act, 2023 by the Supreme Court, and to observe it as a ‘Black Day’. They also took se­rious note of holding the so-called ‘Roundtable Conference’ by some of the politically motivated and dis­gruntled elements of the Bar with political motives. It also took notice of the press conference by senior re­tired officers of the armed forces say­ing such efforts will further acceler­ate the political crisis and derail the entire constitutional process.

The Representative Conference appreciated the present govern­ment for withdrawing the curative review against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. “It has shown concern as no final order is being passed by the Chief Justice despite appearance of the Attorney General for Pakistan be­fore the CJP in chambers to with­draw the review.”

The conference called upon the present government and the rul­ing political parties to hold ‘All Par­ties Conference’ within the Parlia­ment or outside the Parliament and resolve the political and constitu­tional issue and hold free, fair and transparent election of the Nation­al and Provincial Assemblies at one time on the date to be agreed by all the political parties as per mandate of the Constitution. They said that if the interim order suspending the proposed ‘Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, is not re­called the duly elected representa­tives of the Bar Councils and Bar As­sociations will be compelled to call upon the legal fraternity to launch a countrywide movement to protect the democratic and constitutional rights of the people and to start with lawyers conferences shall be held in capitals of the provinces.

The Representative Conference is of the considered view that the pro­posed ‘Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Act, 2023 is passed by the Parliament on the unanimous and consistent demand of the legal fraternity which proposed act will serve the interest of the public, at large and shall advance the principal of independence of judiciary. They added that six judges in the bench are those whose appointments were always questioned by the legal fra­ternity and so also by the members of the Judicial Commission of Paki­stan as the appointment were made by violating the principal of seniori­ty and without laying down any cri­teria by amending the rules of Judi­cial Commission of Pakistan, as being demanded for the last several years.