Share:

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron is on Monday to address France for the first time since signing into law his controversial pension reform, facing warnings the political and social crisis it sparked is not over. Macron signed the legislation early Saturday, just hours after the banner change to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 had been validated by the constitutional court, prompting accusations he was smuggling the law through in the dead of night. After three months of protests and strikes, the left and unions have vowed not to give in and warned of mass protests on the May 1 Labour Day.