NAVI MUMBAI - Twelve people have died from heatstroke while many others have been admitted to hospital after attending an awards ceremony in India’s Maharashtra state. The government-sponsored event took place in an open ground under a blazing sun and lasted for several hours.

Thousands of people attended Sunday’s event, which was held to felicitate a prominent social activist. Many people complained of dehydration and other heat-related ailments after attending the function. Navi Mumbai - a city close to financial hub Mumbai - where the event was held, recorded a maximum temperature of 38C (100F) on Sunday.

Health experts have advised people to stay out of the sun during the peak heat hours of 11am to 4pm, especially during April, which is considered to be one of the hottest months in India. Photos of the event show thousands sitting directly under the sun, with no roof or covering providing any kind of shelter