KARACHI - Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Monday that Malir Development Authority (MDA) will introduce low-cost hous­ing schemes.

He gave instructions to the authorities concerned while presiding over a governing body meeting of MDA in his office on Monday. Nasir Shah said that MDA should be made a facility for the people.

He said that Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto’s vision is to provide all possible relief and facilities to the people of Sindh. According to the vision of the chairman PPP, all the local bodies are being made a relief in­stitution for the people, he main­tained. He directs the officials that MDA should follow the new rules of the Board of Revenue and steps should be taken to in­crease the salaries of MDA’s daily wages employees on the pattern of the Sindh government.

Shah said that like other au­thorities, MDA is considering buying relevant machinery and equipment for the removal of encroachments and renting machinery for the removal of encroachments wastes. He said that before introducing new housing schemes in MDA, all the legal requirements related to the Revenue Board should be fulfilled while ensuring that the lands of all the authorities are transferred to Form Two.

The provincial minister told the meeting that there has been a proposal to cancel the plots of those who have paid less than 50 percent of the plot after all legal requirements, so advertisements will be given in major newspa­pers regarding the defaulters.

The provincial minister said that the issues related to the Board of Revenue should be re­solved. Nasir Shah said that for the elimination of encroach­ments, including the proposal of establishing a separate po­lice station of MDA, the propos­als of keeping a security guard on the pattern of KDA are also under consideration. Nasir Shah said that all possible facil­ities will be provided to those who are interested in build­ing a university and hospital in MDA and ToR will be made for those who want land for the university and hospital.