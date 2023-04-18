Share:

peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education adnan Jalil on Monday directed the relevant authorities for taking effective measures to revive sick industries and also solve the problems being faced by the industrialists in the industrial estates established at the province.

he said that steps should be taken to resolve the problems faced by the industrialists in the industrial estates under Khyber pakhtunkhwa economic Zones Development Company and small Industries Development Board as well. The minister issued these instructions during a detailed briefing given by all attached entities of Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department here at Civil secretariat peshawar.

The briefing was given by the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade, Directorate of Industries, small Industries Development Board, and other relevant attached departments while implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting was also reviewed in the meeting. high ups of all relevant departments, coordinator of Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FCCI) sartaj Khan and other relevant attended.

speaking on the occasion, the minister was informed about the steps taken so far for resolving the problems of industries established across the province. The minister directed that the attached entities of the department should present their proposed development plans for the improvement of industrialisation in the province, while he will make pragmatic efforts to approve it on the relevant forums.