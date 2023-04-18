Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister Local Government Punjab Ibrahim Murad inaugurated a 24/7 telephone helpline 1233 on Mon­day, for speedily redressing complaints of cattle farmers, traders and general public doing business in all 121 cat­tle markets across the province. The helpline has been developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board to support the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Com­pany for extending improved services at these markets. The company will be responsible for operating the helpline and resolving issues faced by the rel­evant stakeholders. Complaints such as non-availability of staff of cattle market, non-cooperation, non-issuance of tran­sit slips and other related issues could now be lodged by the cattle farmers, traders and general public through this helpline. Apart from this, complaints like overcharging of entry fee for ani­mals, selling of goods at expensive pric­es in shops, overcharging of parking fee etc. could also be got registered through this facility. The inaugural ceremony of the helpline was held at Arfa Karim Tower on Monday and was participated by Secretary Local Government Depart­ment, Punjab, Dr. Irshad Ahmed, CEO Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company Abdul Latif Khan, Chairman PITB Faisal Yusuf, Di­rector General e-Governance Sajid Latif and Director Ali Zeib besides a number of other relevant officials. Ibrahim Mu­rad told the ceremony participants that the livestock sector was backbone of the economy. The purpose of establishing the helpline was to improve quality of service delivery, prompt resolution of issues raised by the public and com­plaints filed, he added. He observed that this was the first step towards im­proving the quality of services provid­ed in the cattle markets, adding that the success of this initiative depends on the continuous collaboration and hard work of all players. He said that feedback of citizens was very essen­tial for improving quality of this service. while directing for widely publicising this helpline.