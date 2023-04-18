Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Monday passed a unani­mous resolution to confer a national award upon the late minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The resolution recognizes his services to the nation, religion, and politics.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved the resolution, which also directs investigation agencies to probe his tragic death and share all the facts with the house and the nation.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a religious scholar who devoted his life to serving humanity and his party’s ideology. The resolution pays tribute to him for upholding the Constitution, strengthen­ing parliament, and promoting democracy. It also acknowledges his efforts to restore peace in FATA and the arrangements he made for Hajj 2022-23.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s contribution to mak­ing the best arrangements on the last Hajj and proposed inviting overseas Pakistanis to spon­sor their loved ones or themselves by sending foreign exchange for Hajj this year. The cabinet approved that proposal, which was a great con­tribution of Mufti Abdul Shakoor to raise foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan. The National As­sembly also paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his services to his party and strengthening of parliament. Minister for National Health Ser­vices, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qa­dir Patel and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali both praised him for his contributions to the nation and religion. Independent MNA Ali Wazir lauded his services for democracy and the Constitution.

The resolution comes in the wake of Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s tragic death, which has left the nation in mourning. His death is being mourned by people from all walks of life, and the resolution acknowl­edges that his loss is not just a loss for his party, but for the whole nation.