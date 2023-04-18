ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has warned the Supreme Court against interfering in the Parliament’s domain, saying ‘others will also try to enter your domain’.
“They (superior judiciary) should take over the legislative business if parliament’s lawmaking authority is unacceptable,” the speaker said this during an interview with an American media outlet yesterday.
Ashraf said that the farce of elections should end if parliament has to use its legislative authority according to the will of the Supreme Court or a high court.
Referring to an apex court’s verdict in which it stopped the implementation of a bill clipping the chief justice’s powers even before it becomes a law, he said: “How can you enter the domain of the chosen representatives of the people? Now that you have come, others will also try to enter your domain.” He said that while the apex court should hear all parties, the government should also shun rigidity, adding political matters should never be taken to the court as it harms not only politics but also weakens the judiciary. “Division in politics is necessary, but division in Supreme Court is dangerous”, he noted. The veteran politician said parliamentarians themselves should resolve all political matters in the parliament or at any other forum on their own.