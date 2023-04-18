ISLAMABAD    -    National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has warned the Supreme Court against interfering in the Par­liament’s domain, say­ing ‘others will also try to enter your domain’.

“They (superior judi­ciary) should take over the legislative business if parliament’s lawmak­ing authority is unac­ceptable,” the speaker said this during an inter­view with an American media outlet yesterday.

Ashraf said that the farce of elections should end if parliament has to use its legislative au­thority according to the will of the Supreme Court or a high court.

Referring to an apex court’s verdict in which it stopped the imple­mentation of a bill clip­ping the chief justice’s powers even before it becomes a law, he said: “How can you enter the domain of the chosen representatives of the people? Now that you have come, others will also try to enter your do­main.” He said that while the apex court should hear all parties, the government should also shun rigidi­ty, adding political matters should never be taken to the court as it harms not only politics but also weak­ens the judiciary. “Division in politics is necessary, but division in Supreme Court is dangerous”, he noted. The veteran politician said par­liamentarians themselves should resolve all political matters in the parliament or at any other forum on their own.

