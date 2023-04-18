Share:

Talented students from low-income backgrounds are of­ten deprived of their right to seek admission in fields such as medi­cine, engineering, or other profes­sions. This is because the marks obtained in matric and interme­diate exams, which are used for selection purposes, are often bi­ased toward students who can af­ford to pay for higher marks. As a result, financially disadvantaged students are unable to compete on an equal footing. The selection of candidates for fields like med­icine, engineering, and IT should be solely based on their perfor­mance in entry tests, without con­sidering marks obtained through unfair means.

If the education department truly aims to improve the litera­cy ratio, such practices must be abolished, and talented students should be appreciated and giv­en equal opportunities to prog­ress. By eliminating biased prac­tices and promoting merit-based selection, the literacy ratio can gradually increase, allowing de­serving students, regardless of their financial background, to pursue their educational and ca­reer aspirations.

ABDUL BASIT CHANDIO,

Karachi.