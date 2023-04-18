Talented students from low-income backgrounds are often deprived of their right to seek admission in fields such as medicine, engineering, or other professions. This is because the marks obtained in matric and intermediate exams, which are used for selection purposes, are often biased toward students who can afford to pay for higher marks. As a result, financially disadvantaged students are unable to compete on an equal footing. The selection of candidates for fields like medicine, engineering, and IT should be solely based on their performance in entry tests, without considering marks obtained through unfair means.
If the education department truly aims to improve the literacy ratio, such practices must be abolished, and talented students should be appreciated and given equal opportunities to progress. By eliminating biased practices and promoting merit-based selection, the literacy ratio can gradually increase, allowing deserving students, regardless of their financial background, to pursue their educational and career aspirations.
ABDUL BASIT CHANDIO,
Karachi.