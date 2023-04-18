Share:

In response to security concerns, a new bullet-proof gate is prepared to install at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's house.

The PTI leadership has taken appropriate measures to enhance the security of Imran Khan, in light of the security threats and the possible operation at Zaman Park during the Eid holidays.

The new gate of the ex-Prime Minister's residence was delivered to Zaman Park. This 16-feet long and 10-feet wide gate with a thickness of 1.5 inches was made of bulletproof material, steel, and iron. The total cost of this gate is estimated to be around Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh.

According to sources, Mian Aslam Iqbal, a prominent PTI leader and former provincial minister, sent this gate to Imran Khan's residence. It is to be recalled that the main gate of Mr Khan’s residence was broken during a police search operation at Zaman Park.

Also, as a footage showed the police officials entering the residence of the PTI chief by breaking the main gate and later baton-charging the party workers in the lawn of the house. They also broke the main gate of the house. Also, PTI chief then slammed the police action at his residence at Zaman Park, saying his wife Bushra Bibi was alone at home that time:

The latest turbulence comes a couple of days after the Punjab capital saw violent clashes when police tried to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. The violent situation came to an end after the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred police from the Zaman Park operation.

Interim Punjab information minister Amir Mir, in a statement, then said the court had not imposed any ban on such action, adding that no one would be allowed to make Zaman Park a no-go area. Mr Mir said the government did not want to conduct the operation in the presence of Imran Khan.

Following the operation, the information minister flanked by Punjab IGP held a joint press conference. The top police officer said the operation was conducted in line with the orders of the high court. He said 61 people were arrested for their involvement in violence and vandalism, adding that weapons and bottles used for petrol bomb were also recovered from Imran Khan’s home.

He said the case was registered against the owner of the property from where illegal weapons were recovered, adding that rule of law will be ensured in the province.

Mr Mir said that public property worth millions of rupees was damaged by the PTI protesters, adding that all the arrested suspects would be produced before the anti-terrorism court.