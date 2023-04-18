Share:

In a new interview, ex-governor of IIOJK Satya Pal Malik revealed that the Pulwama attack occurred due to the incompetence and negligence of the Indian state. This was a stance that was taken by Pakistan earlier as well, but no heed was paid to it by the international community. Instead, it was assumed that Pakistan was behind the terror attack which killed 40 people and the BJP itself used this as fuel for its election campaign. Now that the truth has been revealed, some measure of accountability must be enforced against defamation and ill-informed governance.

In the interview, Satya detailed the course of events that took place right after the attack as well as the probable causes for it. He blatant­ly accused the Indian system—particularly the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)—for being incompetent and prone to negligence, causing the attack itself. He further revealed that in the immediate aftermath, PM Modi also instructed him to keep silent about the home ministry’s countless lapses that enabled the incident to occur. The intent behind it became immediately clear; directing the blame towards Pakistan as part of their anti-Pak agenda which was proving to be beneficial for BJP’s electoral campaign.

These revelations confirm what our Foreign Office had already sus­pected and stated, that key actors within the Indian state can be ex­pected to resort to immoral activities like defamation and false accu­sations for the sake of their personal benefit. More than that, it proves that there is a very strong agenda against and hatred for Pakistan and much of the international community seems to be blind to this. Of course, a part of the problem is that obtaining information from IIOJK is a task in and of itself because of the countless restrictions and hur­dles imposed by India. But the fact of the matter remains that there was no push for further investigation and countless pleas made by our Foreign Office were largely ignored.

Our bare minimum level of expectation now is that key global actors will mobilise to hold India accountable for its actions and unwarranted hate for Pakistan. We have proven our innocence far too many times and with inde­pendent actors also speaking out, the truth has been laid bare for all to see.