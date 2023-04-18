KARACHI - One person was killed and another injured in a road accident involving a car, rickshaw and a motorcycle in Karachi in Karachi in the wee hours of Monday. According to details, the accident occurred near Nursery area on Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi where a car collided with a rickshaw and motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring one more. The deceased was identified as Sameer Siddiqui. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained immediately. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital. The police have lodged a report and have started probe into the incident.
Share:
Agencies
April 18, 2023
Share: