KARACHI - One person was killed and anoth­er injured in a road accident involving a car, rickshaw and a motorcycle in Karachi in Karachi in the wee hours of Monday. According to de­tails, the accident occurred near Nursery area on Shah­ra-e-Faisal in Karachi where a car collided with a rick­shaw and motorcycle, kill­ing one person on the spot and injuring one more. The deceased was identified as Sameer Siddiqui. The iden­tity of the injured could not be ascertained immediately. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after get­ting information and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital. The police have lodged a report and have started probe into the incident.