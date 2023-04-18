Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday welcomed the recent dialogue and dip­lomatic engagement towards the attainment of peace in Ye­men with particular reference to the Saudi role and endeav­ors in reinforcing the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman and the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen. In a state­ment, Foreign Office Spokes­person said, “The Saudi ef­forts towards an amicable resolution of the Yemeni cri­sis, we believe, are timely and would promote peace, stabili­ty and development in the re­gion.”“Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a po­litical solution to the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and consultation,” she added.