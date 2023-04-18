Share:

KhyBer - an awareness walk to encourage parents to enrol their children in schools was held here at Government Middle school ashaqee Kalley, Mirdad Khel subdivision Landi Kotal on Monday.

Besides Tehsil Chairman haji shah Khalid, former tehsil education ex-officer, Haji Ghaffar, councillors, elders, parents and students of the school participated in the walk. speaking on the occasion, haji shah Khalid said that no one could deny the importance of education as it is considered the basis of development. The progress of the developed nations was hidden in the fact that they had raised their education ratio, however the cause of the downfall of the underdeveloped countries was that they had ignored the power of knowledge, he added.

The city mayor urged the parents to decorate their children with the ornaments of education by admitting them in schools. as per the target set by the provincial government of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, 1.6 million children, who remained out of schools will be enrolled in the ongoing enrolment drive. MoHMaND: To sensitize parents regarding the school enrolment campaign, an awareness walk was also held by District education Department and NChD in the district headquarters Ghalanai here on Monday. The walk started from Capt ruhollah shaheed sports stadium and culminated at Ghalanai VIp gate. The Department of education and NChD jointly conducted awareness walk admission campaign.

NChD District Deputy Director rehan shah, DeO Liaqat ali, sDeOs abdul sattar, teachers and students of various schools participated in large numbers. while talking to media persons regarding the school enrolment campaign, additional Deputy Commissioner-General arshad Jamil, District education Officer (DEO) Liaqat Ali and NCHD District Director rehan shah said that provincial government has given to the education Department a target of enrolling 16 lakh out-of-school children this year.

In order to make it successful, awareness campaigns are going on in collaboration with NChD at every district level, they said. parents of out-of-school children are being encouraged during the campaign to enrol their children in schools, so that a literate and peaceful nation can be formed, arshad said.