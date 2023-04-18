Share:

The first video game to be created was in Oc­tober 1958 by physicist William Hininbo­tham. The game was very simple; it was a tennis game and although it did not have fancy vid­eo graphics that is common today. Instead, a cath­ode ray tube was displayed and a side view of the tennis court was represented. The ball was a dot and it bounced back and forth. Players had to keep score themselves. All those who played it back in time loved it and it quickly became a popular ex­hibit wherever it was displayed.