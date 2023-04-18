Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Business Fo­rum (PBF) has the urged provincial governments to prohibit housing develop­ments on agricultural land. PBF Vice President Jahanara Wattoo while addressing a press conference on Mon­day said that between 20% and 30% of Punjab’s fertile agricultural land had been turned into residential colo­nies and industrial estates in the last two decades. This had put the nation’s food security in jeopardy, she added. She said that hous­ing societies and industrial units had taken over 70 per cent of the farmland in La­hore, the capital of Punjab. She urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to imme­diately convene a farmers’ conference to solicit their suggestions for agricultural development and implemen­tation of a farming policy. The provincial governments must also follow the Nation­al Climate Change Policy to promote vertical growth in the urban areas to protect agricultural land from in­creasing construction activi­ties, she maintained She said that provincial governments should introduce laws that make it mandatory to seek permission from the pro­vincial cabinets to convert green land to brown land for residential purposes. She said that there was a need to encourage vertical growth in cities so that agricultural land and tree cover in the country could be protected.