LAHORE     -    The Pakistan Business Fo­rum (PBF) has the urged provincial governments to prohibit housing develop­ments on agricultural land. PBF Vice President Jahanara Wattoo while addressing a press conference on Mon­day said that between 20% and 30% of Punjab’s fertile agricultural land had been turned into residential colo­nies and industrial estates in the last two decades. This had put the nation’s food security in jeopardy, she added. She said that hous­ing societies and industrial units had taken over 70 per cent of the farmland in La­hore, the capital of Punjab. She urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to imme­diately convene a farmers’ conference to solicit their suggestions for agricultural development and implemen­tation of a farming policy. The provincial governments must also follow the Nation­al Climate Change Policy to promote vertical growth in the urban areas to protect agricultural land from in­creasing construction activi­ties, she maintained She said that provincial governments should introduce laws that make it mandatory to seek permission from the pro­vincial cabinets to convert green land to brown land for residential purposes. She said that there was a need to encourage vertical growth in cities so that agricultural land and tree cover in the country could be protected.

New Zealand beat Pakistan in 3rd T20I to stay alive in the series