Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the PML-N led coalition government steered through challenges and all partners had added their share to keep the boat sailing.

He expressed these thoughts at the coalition partners' meeting, convened at the PM House, which briefed the PM about the ongoing political situation, and mulled JI chief Sirajul Haq's proposal for holding political dialogue with the PTI.

Addressing the meeting, he said there had been a general impression that the alliance would not work adding that opponents used to mock that it was short-lived. “The allied partners faced crises and challenges together,” he added.

“There exists a difference of opinion and respecting it is the hallmark of democracy”, he said.

The PM went on to say that he was nothing alone adding that the PML-N was united with the partners. “There’s no example in the world that a law is stricken down by a three-member [SC] bench even before it is enacted,” he added.

He said the bar councils were not favouring the PDM but talking about the implementation of the constitution. “The allied government cooperated to its fullest in this regard,” he added.

Kamran Murtaza and federal law minister Azam Nazir Tarar assisted, he said, adding that opponents were troubled at the fact that the coalition managed to survive. “It is worthy of utmost praise,” he added. He said the IMF agreement was about to be inked and finance minister Ishaq Dar worked day and night for this.