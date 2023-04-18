Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the coalition and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties on Tuesday.

According to sources, the meeting, to be chaired by Shehbaz Sharif, will be held at the Prime Minister's House at 3:30 pm in which “the allies will be consulted on the current political and constitutional crises in the country.”

The prime minister will take the allies into confidence on the cases in Supreme Court and hold consultations on the future political and economic strategy.

The sources said that the prime minister will consult with the allies on the offer of all-parties conference extended by Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq after Eid to resolve political crisis.

The meeting will also deliberate on the situation after refusing Supreme Court order to release Rs21 billion for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It may be recalled, the apex court directed the State Bank to release funds directly to the Election Commission of Pakistan by April 17 and submit a report in this regard on April 18 (today).

However, the National Assembly again rejected the motion to grant permission to the central bank to release funds.