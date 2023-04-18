Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to visit the United Kingdom (UK) in the first week of May, as confirmed by sources on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit was to attend the coronation ceremony of British King Charles, which would be held on May 6.

Along with attending the coronation ceremony, the PM was expected to hold a crucial meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, who was currently residing in the UK on medical grounds.

In addition, the PM was scheduled to meet with his British counterpart during his visit.

This meeting was expected to focus on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and education.

The visit was expected to provide an opportunity for the PM to engage with British leaders on important issues of mutual interest and explore ways to deepen cooperation between the two nations.