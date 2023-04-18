Share:

peshawar - The politicians, academicians, and civil society here on Monday welcomed the efforts of Chief Jamaat-e-Islami, sirajul haq for evolving a broad-based reconciliation among political parties for general elections. They also welcomed the formation of a three-member committee of the pTI comprising pervez Khattak, ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur rasheed to hold dialogue with JI on the current political and elections related issues.

Dr a h hilali, former Chairman political science Department, University of peshawar while welcoming the JI efforts regarding evolving of a grand political reconciliation said that dialogue was a viable option to unite all the political and religious parties including pDM and pTI for election in the country.

he said the democratic system cannot strengthen its roots in the country unless all the stakeholders including religious and political parties sit together for result-oriented grand political dialogue to seek solutions to the prevailing socio-economic and political challenges.

In democracies, he said political dialogue was an effective tool to resolve all political and election issues and removed misunderstanding among political players. he said political dialogue between the government and opposition would help develop the much-needed consensus for general elections on the same day inevitable for political and economic stability in the country. JI leader and former provincial minister Inayatullah Khan also welcomed the reconciliation efforts of sirajul haq and the formation of a three members committee of pTI to hold talks with his party on political and election issues. he said JI strongly believed in political dialogue and its doors are always open for all parties.

Inayatullah said the separate elections in Kp and punjab and other provinces would further aggravate the political and economic situation in the country. Ikhtiar wali, pML-N Khyber pakhtunkhwa spokesman, said that pTI had never positively reciprocated to the dialogue offer of the government and made a big political blunder by dissolving the Kp and punjab assemblies. he said pTI’s demand for early elections in these provinces in the wake of the poor economic situation of the country was irrational and beyond logic. Ikhtiar wali asked Imran Khan to leave egoism and stubbornness and sit with the government for initiation of a result-oriented and meaningful dialogue for election.