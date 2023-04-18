Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party believes a national dialogue among the political parties will resolve the persistent deadlock mainly over the general elections. The PPP and the Jamaat-e-Islami are active to engage all the parties for talks to find an acceptable solution. The Supreme Court had ordered elections for the Punjab provincial Assembly on May 14 but the coalition gov­ernment has no released funds to conduct the polls.

The coalition government insists the elections for the national and provincial assemblies should be held on the same day to avoid undue advantage to any party. The PTI however, is pushing for the elections in Punjab according to the Supreme Court decision. Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Bader, said that the PPP believes that option of dialogue should not be negated but it should always be considered. “The PPP believes that the issues will be resolved through dialogue while maintaining the sanctity of democracy, hence, Pakistan’s political, economic, and constitutional problems are to be resolved through dialogue,” he said in a statement. The PPP, he said was a responsible political party and the top brass of the PPP is “wise and prudent leadership” of Pakistan. “The PPP has always respected the constitution and the law. The PPP is ready for the elections and will contest them with utmost determination,” he added. PTI chief Imran Khan earlier in the day said that the constitution could not prevail in the country if the State Bank of Pakistan did not release funds for the Punjab Assembly elections. He said the constitution states negotiations were not needed but “we are do­ing negotiations for the sake of elections. The possi­bility of holding the elections after 90 days does not exist. There are constitutional limits on holding the elections over more than 90 days.”