Pakistan Peoples Party delegation met with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders on Monday to deliberate on the uncertain political situation.

Yousaf Raza Gilani, who headed the PPP’s delegates, expressed the purpose behind the meeting when he said the political parties would have to find a way out of this political quagmire highlighting the parliament and judiciary were involved in tussle that would might increase the challenges for the country.

The PPP’s leader added that political parties never close the door of reconciliation as it would lead to political stability and economic prosperity would only be possible if there was certainty in the country.

Mr Gilani highlighted that all institutions needed to remain in their constitutional limit as it would reduce tussle. He added the consultation of the PPP with allied parties would complete today for the purpose to achieving political stability.

Separately, MQM-P leader said the people expected the solution of their problems from their elected representatives and dialogue was required in this regard.