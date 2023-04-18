Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday announced a three-month amnesty for elderly and young prisoners on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

Male prisoners aged more than 65 years and female prisoners aged more than 60 years, who have served one-third of their sentence, would benefit from the amnesty. Apart from that, juveniles, who have served one-third of their sentence, would also walk free to celebrate Eid with their beloved ones.

However, amnesty would not apply to prisoners who were sentenced for murder, espionage, spying, theft, robbery, abduction, terrorism, and adultery.

The president invoked Article 45 for granting the relief.