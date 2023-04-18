Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administra­tion continued action against traders for overpricing on Monday and imposed fine of Rs75,000 against 14 profi­teers in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas of the dis­trict. The Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) City Ahmed Mur­taza alongwith other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs55,000 from 8 trad­ers. In Taluka Latifabad, AC Shaista Manwer and the price Inspector Abid Nahiyoon visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs15,000 from a trader.