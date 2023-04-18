HYDERABAD - The district administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Monday and imposed fine of Rs75,000 against 14 profiteers in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas of the district. The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ahmed Murtaza alongwith other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs55,000 from 8 traders. In Taluka Latifabad, AC Shaista Manwer and the price Inspector Abid Nahiyoon visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs15,000 from a trader.
